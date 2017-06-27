Wells Police accidentally run over DWI suspect

State Police are investigating an incident in Wells Wednesday night in which a Wells Police cruiser struck a man who had run off into a field after officers attempted to arrest him for drunk driving. According to Maine State Police Spokesperson Stephen McCausland, 36-six-year-old Keith Lee, of Brandon, Fla., was running in the field off Post Road when he fell and the cruiser ran over him.

