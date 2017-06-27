Wells Police accidentally run over DW...

Wells Police accidentally run over DWI suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

State Police are investigating an incident in Wells Wednesday night in which a Wells Police cruiser struck a man who had run off into a field after officers attempted to arrest him for drunk driving. According to Maine State Police Spokesperson Stephen McCausland, 36-six-year-old Keith Lee, of Brandon, Fla., was running in the field off Post Road when he fell and the cruiser ran over him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model 9 hr Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
James Placek Jun 2 JPFUCKTOY 2
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 28 Nickie N 18
Stop calling animal control on me May '17 Froggy 2
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC