The Wooden Spoon Diner Serves Up Classic Comfort Food With A Modern Twist

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Osprey Observer

The recently opened Wooden Spoon Diner in Brandon is already stirring up rave reviews with its modern twist on comfort food classics. With an extensive menu offering traditional breakfast combinations alongside offbeat selections like the Crab Cake Eggs Benedict, customers are all but guaranteed to discover something to suit even the most sophisticated palate.

