The Wooden Spoon Diner Serves Up Classic Comfort Food With A Modern Twist
The recently opened Wooden Spoon Diner in Brandon is already stirring up rave reviews with its modern twist on comfort food classics. With an extensive menu offering traditional breakfast combinations alongside offbeat selections like the Crab Cake Eggs Benedict, customers are all but guaranteed to discover something to suit even the most sophisticated palate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Placek
|Jun 2
|JPFUCKTOY
|2
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May '17
|Froggy
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Picente
|29
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC