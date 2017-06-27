Texas boy dead, sister critical after...

Texas boy dead, sister critical after both pulled from Brandon hotel pool

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A 12-year-old boy died and his sister is in critical condition after they were pulled from a hotel pool on Sunday, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Clarion Inn Hotel, 9331 E Adamo Drive, about 3:20 p.m. after a call about a possible double drowning, according to information released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

