Texas boy dead, sister critical after both pulled from Brandon hotel pool
A 12-year-old boy died and his sister is in critical condition after they were pulled from a hotel pool on Sunday, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Clarion Inn Hotel, 9331 E Adamo Drive, about 3:20 p.m. after a call about a possible double drowning, according to information released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
