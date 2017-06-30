Tampa Bay woman, 11-year-old boy had sex up to 20 times the year their baby was born, detectives ...
A woman sexually battered an 11-year-old Brandon boy, got pregnant and raised the baby for three years before a tip led to her arrest, Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said. Marissa Mowry, 25, was jailed in Tampa late Tuesday, first on a capital sexual battery charge punishable by life in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing woman
|13 hr
|Perfect world
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|Jun 30
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
|James Placek
|Jun '17
|JPFUCKTOY
|2
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Nickie N
|18
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC