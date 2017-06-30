Tampa Bay woman, 11-year-old boy had ...

Tampa Bay woman, 11-year-old boy had sex up to 20 times the year their baby was born, detectives ...

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A woman sexually battered an 11-year-old Brandon boy, got pregnant and raised the baby for three years before a tip led to her arrest, Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said. Marissa Mowry, 25, was jailed in Tampa late Tuesday, first on a capital sexual battery charge punishable by life in prison.

