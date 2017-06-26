St Pete Pride Sets Records
Organizers think past weekend's St Pete Pride Festival in downtown St Petersburg on Grand Central may have been the biggest one ever. Crowd estimates were at 50,000, with vendor spaced sold out a month ago.
