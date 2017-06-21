Hot cars can become death traps in minutes, safety officials warn

That has already happened twice this year in Florida - a one-year-old boy died in February after being left in a car outside a house in Miami-Dade's Pinecrest community, and a month later a 2-year-old boy died after being left in a car for several hours at a parking lot in Brandon, in Hillsborough County. "These types of incidents are very preventable," said Ignatius Carroll, spokesman with the City of Miami Fire Rescue, speaking Thursday morning during a press conference at the Florida Highway Patrol's Miami headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.