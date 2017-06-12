Hooper: As a father, I've been there,...

Hooper: As a father, I've been there, done that and I miss it

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When my two sons, born 16 months apart, were preschoolers, taking them out came with an expected amount of challenges. Perhaps my years as a wordsmith leads me to choose favorable words, but I'm compelled to write that when my kids were tiny tots, they weren't bad, they were energetic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Placek Jun 2 JPFUCKTOY 2
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 28 Nickie N 18
Stop calling animal control on me May 19 Froggy 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC