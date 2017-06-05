Fourth Of July Parade Celebrates Brandon's History Through The Decades

The Annual Brandon 4th of July Parade presented by The Community Roundtable will be held on Tuesday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Law Offices of Reed & Reed at the corner of Lumsden and Parsons. The route will continue north on Parsons, stop at the reviewing stand located in front of Nature's Health Foods at Parsons and Oakfield, continue west on Robertson and end in the Publix parking lot at Buckingham Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.