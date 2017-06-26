Ford to import Focus small car from C...

Ford to import Focus small car from China in 2019

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Ford vehicles sit on the lot at a car dealership, in Brandon, Fla. Ford Motor Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Placek Jun 2 JPFUCKTOY 2
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 28 Nickie N 18
Stop calling animal control on me May '17 Froggy 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May '17 Picente 29
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC