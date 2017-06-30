Explore all things Italian at Tasty V...

Explore all things Italian at Tasty Venues

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

As an only child growing up in Sorrento, Italy, Cinzia Cripe recalls her parents' mandate that she grow up to be "someone important." To them that meant she needed to earn a doctoral degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing woman Tue Perfect world 1
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Jul 2 Johannes von Sax 378
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model Jun 30 HydroDebt 50Billi... 3
James Placek Jun '17 JPFUCKTOY 2
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May '17 Nickie N 18
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC