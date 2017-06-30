CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
There are 3 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Monday Jun 26, titled CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
Members of the public attend a meeting at Riverview Curling Club organized by CUPE, representing Brandon School Division school support workers, regarding concerns over the provincial government's plan to build a new school using a public-private partnership. The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 737 held a town hall on Monday night to shine a light on the pitfalls of public-private partnerships, or P3s, which is the model proposed by the Pallister government for Brandon's new south end school.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Wednesday Jun 28
CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
PILASTER In Favour of McDonald's Alimentary School in Brandon !
This is a Great Way to Train Kids to EAT at McDonald's !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 Wednesday Jun 28
I WANT IN on The ACTION !
I will BUY the Dickie Dee Franchise for Brandon
and call it
Gourdo's Rocky Road to Education !
Winnipeg, Canada
#4 10 hrs ago
HYDRO DEBT must be added to the School Curriculum !
