Brandonite warns of possible "shimmin...

Brandonite warns of possible "shimming" scam

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Brandon Sun

Brandon resident Becky Williams urges fellow citizens to check their bank accounts after she and a number of other locals had their bank accounts accessed and money taken. She said she lost a total of $1,100 during four ATM withdrawals over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sun Johannes von Sax 378
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model Jun 30 HydroDebt 50Billi... 3
James Placek Jun '17 JPFUCKTOY 2
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May '17 Nickie N 18
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
Kenna Howell (Dec '15) Jun '16 Bitchdontplay 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC