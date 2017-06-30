Brandonite warns of possible "shimming" scam
Brandon resident Becky Williams urges fellow citizens to check their bank accounts after she and a number of other locals had their bank accounts accessed and money taken. She said she lost a total of $1,100 during four ATM withdrawals over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|Jun 30
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
|James Placek
|Jun '17
|JPFUCKTOY
|2
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Nickie N
|18
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC