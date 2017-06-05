Brandon-area affordable apartments fi...

Brandon-area affordable apartments fill up fast

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A sizeable flock of low income families who've struggled with everyday needs recently found new homes at the Blue Sky Brandon apartment complex. Blue Sky Communities celebrated the recent opening of the new 120-unit affordable housing community just north of West Brandon Boulevard on Thursday.

