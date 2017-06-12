Area churches provide summer fun for kids
Participants in last year's Vacation Bible School held at Hyde Park United Methodist perform as the weeklong event wrapped up last July. The majority of camps and vacation Bible schools offer free or low cost entertainment options for bored school-agers. Volunteers work hard to make these annual adventures a success, preparing for weeks or months in advance.
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Placek
|Jun 2
|JPFUCKTOY
|2
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Picente
|29
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
