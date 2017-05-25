Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: June 2017

The Hillsborough County Fair is seeking nominations for this year's Harvest, which will kick off the 2017 County Fair on Thursday, October 19 in the new air-conditioned fairgrounds pavilion east of Brandon on Hwy. 60 and Sydney Washer Rd. This is the 17th year the awards have been presented to the outstanding Farm Family and the Lifetime Achievement recipients for outstanding accomplishments and contributions in the field of agriculture in Hillsborough County.

