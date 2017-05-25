Woman accused of sending death threats to Sandy Hook dad wants to plead guilty, attorney says
Lucy Richards was arrested on Saturday in Brandon by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She is accused of sending death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose son was murdered in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|Patent
|11
|Strange Forum
|Apr '17
|horniron
|1
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC