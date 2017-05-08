Sprouts, PetSmart & Orange Theory Fitness Confirmed To Anchor Old Alberstons Plaza
The long held debate and guessing game about what store if any, might occupy the more than 55,000 sq. ft. former Alberstons grocery store building that has been sitting vacant for the past few years in Valrico is officially over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|Patent
|11
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Apr 29
|Pamlea
|15
|Strange Forum
|Apr 23
|horniron
|1
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Mango
|1,473
|College?
|Apr '17
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC