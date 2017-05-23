Reversible lane to fix traffic issues...

Reversible lane to fix traffic issues in Brandon

Thursday May 18 Read more: ABC Action News

A planning commission tacked with finding solutions to traffic problems around the Bay area has one idea in Brandon, a reversible lane. Plan Hillsborough hosted a community meeting Wednesday, May 17 with an independent consulting firm that presented the idea to use a reversible lane to ease congestion along Bloomingdale Avenue.

