Overnight fire destroys 8 condos

Tuesday May 9

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says an overnight 2-alarm fire caused severe damage to eight condos at the Hamptons Condomium Complex in north Brandon. Fire crews say they received a call around 2:00 a.m. about a large fire at the complex.

