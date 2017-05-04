Notes from the Field: Draft Notes, Ma...

Notes from the Field: Draft Notes, May 4 by Steve Givarz

Large frame; lean, proportioned body; athletic; could add weight to frame and maintain flexibility and overall athleticism. Pitches from a full wind-up; long arm action; plus arm speed; low-three-quarters slot; has crossfire in delivery with some effort, but repeats delivery well.

