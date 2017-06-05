News 15 mins ago 5:05 p.m.Middle scho...

News 15 mins ago 5:05 p.m.Middle school students arrested after sharing sex video

Friday May 26 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with transmitting child pornography after they recorded a girl performing a sex act in a department store dressing room, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said. Deputies say the victim's mother contacted them on March 27, telling them her daughter, who is under the age of 14, was recorded performing a sex act in the dressing room of JC Penney, 331 Brandon Town Center.

