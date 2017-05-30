Meals On Wheels Seeks Partners To Expand Services
"It bothers me to get a call and have to tell a person we don't serve that area," said Jim McNeil, the president of the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels. On April 20, McNeil's opening remarks at the annual Meals on Wheels volunteer appreciation luncheon were a call to action as he publicized the need to expand into the Riverview area.
