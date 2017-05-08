MAP: Crime clusters in Hillsborough Co.
Using the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Crime Search Map, we uncovered crime clusters in Brandon, Southeast Tampa, and the USF area. We drilled down even more to learn which crimes are happening the most often and where.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|Patent
|11
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Apr 29
|Pamlea
|15
|Strange Forum
|Apr 23
|horniron
|1
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Mango
|1,473
|College?
|Apr '17
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC