Korean War veteran graduating high school
An 83-year-old Korean War Veteran is finally graduating high school. A special program for military veterans allowed him to get a GED, and he'll get to be present with the diploma in his cap and gown during graduation ceremonies for Newsome High School May 19. BRANDON, Fla.
