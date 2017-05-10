Fires strike two residential complexes in East Hillsborough

Before she saw the flames, before the smoke permeated through the windows and became embedded in her belongings, before her walls were ruined with water damage, Cindy Overstreet heard the voices of the neighborhood children: The noise interrupted the quiet weekend afternoon Overstreet was having with her family last Saturday . She was at home with her boyfriend, Mike Persails, and her children when she heard the yelling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.