Fires strike two residential complexes in East Hillsborough
Before she saw the flames, before the smoke permeated through the windows and became embedded in her belongings, before her walls were ruined with water damage, Cindy Overstreet heard the voices of the neighborhood children: The noise interrupted the quiet weekend afternoon Overstreet was having with her family last Saturday . She was at home with her boyfriend, Mike Persails, and her children when she heard the yelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|Patent
|11
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Apr 29
|Pamlea
|15
|Strange Forum
|Apr 23
|horniron
|1
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Mango
|1,473
|College?
|Apr '17
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC