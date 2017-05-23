Find You VBS And Summer Camps
While driving around town, you probably have noticed the many Vacation Bible School signs taking up residency on church lawns. Yes, summer vacation is here, and many churches have prepared all year for its weeklong outreach.
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Stop calling animal control on me
|May 19
|Froggy
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|Patent
|11
|Strange Forum
|Apr '17
|horniron
|1
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
