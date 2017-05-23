Ban on puppy sales approved in Hillsb...

Ban on puppy sales approved in Hillsborough but not for existing stores

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

There won't be any new puppy stores opening in Hillsborough County, commissioners decided Wednesday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills. However, three stores already operating here can remain open if they keep close tabs on their breeders and don't run afoul of state or federal law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) Tue yawn 17
Stop calling animal control on me May 19 Froggy 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13) Apr 29 Patent 11
Strange Forum Apr '17 horniron 1
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at May 24 at 4:16AM EDT

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC