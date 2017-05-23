Ban on puppy sales approved in Hillsborough but not for existing stores
There won't be any new puppy stores opening in Hillsborough County, commissioners decided Wednesday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills. However, three stores already operating here can remain open if they keep close tabs on their breeders and don't run afoul of state or federal law.
