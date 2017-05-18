8 Brandon condos damaged in 2-alarm fire

8 Brandon condos damaged in 2-alarm fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: ABC Action News

A fire early Tuesday morning damages eight condominiums in Brandon. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a call around 2:10 a.m. of a fire burning in the 500 block of Golden Raintree Place inside The Hamptons Condominium Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) Wed GTS 814 16
Stop calling animal control on me Tue Picente 1
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Tue Picente 29
Sinkhole fixed by 'Closer to the Heart' Aquifer... (Mar '13) Apr 29 Patent 11
Strange Forum Apr 23 horniron 1
Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14) Apr 22 SalonEstetica 2
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Apr 20 Aye Mon 5
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC