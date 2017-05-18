8 Brandon condos damaged in 2-alarm fire
A fire early Tuesday morning damages eight condominiums in Brandon. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a call around 2:10 a.m. of a fire burning in the 500 block of Golden Raintree Place inside The Hamptons Condominium Complex.
