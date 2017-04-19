Woman accused of sending death threats to Sandy Hook dad jailed, admits skipping court
Lucy Richards was arrested on Saturday in Brandon by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She is accused of sending death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose son was murdered in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
