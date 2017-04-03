Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist arrest...

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist arrested over court no-show

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist who 'sent death threats to father of one of the boys killed in the massacre' is arrested after skipping court date Richards was going to plead guilty to sending threatening online messages to Lenny Pozner - father of six-year-old Noah, who died in the 2012 mass shooting Lucy Richards , who believes the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, has been arrested after she failed to show up to a court date for charges she sent death threats to the father of boy who died in the shooting A woman who believes the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax has been arrested after she failed to show up to a court date for charges she sent death threats to the father of boy who died in the shooting.

Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Mar 24 Brenda 3
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar 6 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb '17 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb '17 Former worker 1,472
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
