No homicide charges in Brandon shooting
No homicide charges will be brought forth in the fatal shooting of Brandon High School's sophomore basketball star, Jayquon Johnson. Johnson, a 17-year-old, 6-foot-3 starting center for the varsity team, was shot on New Year's Eve by a 16-year-old boy following an altercation over a drug transaction, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Mango
|1,473
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|USA-1
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|LYn
|71
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC