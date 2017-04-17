No homicide charges in Brandon shooting

No homicide charges will be brought forth in the fatal shooting of Brandon High School's sophomore basketball star, Jayquon Johnson. Johnson, a 17-year-old, 6-foot-3 starting center for the varsity team, was shot on New Year's Eve by a 16-year-old boy following an altercation over a drug transaction, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

