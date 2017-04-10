March column: Commissioner Ken Hagan taking third bite at term-limits apple

County Commissioner Ken Hagan, speaking here at a business opening, has decided against running for mayor of Tampa when his term expires. [Times file, 2014] After months of mulling his political future and considering a run for mayor of Tampa, county Commissioner Ken Hagan this week settled on a jump to another county position - the District 2 commission seat representing northern Hillsborough, the university area and Brandon.

