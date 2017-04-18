FDLE Agents arrest daycare worker on child pornography charges

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Justin Dwayne Cross, 25, of 11316 Eagle Hill Drive, Riverview, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography. Cross worked at Child Care of Brandon, 730 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon, and previously at La Petite Academy, at 10025 Christina Dr., Riverview.

