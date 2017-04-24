Brandon gas station clerk grazed by b...

Brandon gas station clerk grazed by bullet

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: ABC Action News

Brandon, Fl., - A Thornton's store employee is at a local hospital Wednesday morning after he was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Brandon. Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting at 425 E. Brandon Boulevard that happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

