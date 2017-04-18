Brandon day care worker arrested for ...

Brandon day care worker arrested for child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC Action News

A Riverview man has been arrested on child pornography and transmission of child pornography charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agents originally received tips that Cross was distributing images depicting child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Apr 7 Mango 1,473
College? Apr 7 wtf 2
Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16) Mar 24 Brenda 3
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar '17 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar '17 LYn 71
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC