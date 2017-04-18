Brandon day care worker arrested for child porn
A Riverview man has been arrested on child pornography and transmission of child pornography charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agents originally received tips that Cross was distributing images depicting child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|Mango
|1,473
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|USA-1
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|LYn
|71
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC