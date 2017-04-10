Ban on puppy sales moves forward in Hillsborough County
Looking to curb abusive puppy mills, Hillsborough County commissioners moved ahead Wednesday with a proposal to ban the commercial sale of cats and dogs. Under the proposed ordinance, pet stores would only be able to sell dogs or cats purchased from local animal rescues.
