Toddler dies after being left in hot ...

Toddler dies after being left in hot car by half-sister

1 hr ago

The toddler's half-sister, Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello, left him in her SUV when she drove to work at a daycare center in Brandon, Florida She arrived at work around 9am and realized her brother was still in the car around 2:30pm, when she took a break A two-year-old boy died on Tuesday, after being left in a hot car for more than five hours by his half-sister, who is a daycare center worker. Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello arrived at work at BFF Kidz, a Christian daycare in Brandon, Florida, around 9am and left her half-brother, Jacob Manchego, in the car.

