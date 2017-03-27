Southwest Florida Professional Fire F...

Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Lehigh Acres Gazette

Members of the Southwest Florida Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Local 1826 are set to kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find urgently needed treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility to local families here in Southwest Florida. Lehigh Acres firefighters and paramedics will be at Gunnery Road & Lee Blvd with boots in hand for this year's drive on March 17, 18 and 19 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm each day looking to raise nearly $200,000 countywide this weekend.

