Records show a squalid beginning for ...

Records show a squalid beginning for toddler who later died in foster care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

On the day two child welfare investigators turned up unannounced at the home of little Aedyn Agminalis, a machete, a hookah, a sex toy and a liquor bottle were lying on the living room floor. Four more sex toys and a used condom sat on a chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar 6 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb '17 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb '17 Former worker 1,472
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC