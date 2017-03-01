President Trump addresses Congress
President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night and paused for a moment to honor recently fallen member of the armed forces U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens. A 2 year old boy left in a hot car yesterday in Brandon has died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|Feb 26
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Former worker
|1,472
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Feb 11
|Cobrakhan
|1
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC