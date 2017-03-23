Encrypted Attacks Create New Security Worry For Partners, Enterprises
As more companies embrace encryption technologies to protect their critical data, they need to stay aware of threats that can be hiding in encrypted traffic, Ixia's Director of Channels Engineering Alexander Karstens said at XChange Solution Provider 2017 in National Harbor, Md. Karstens said by the end of the year, around 75 percent of traffic will be SSL encrypted, with some regulated industries seeing even higher rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15)
|Mar 6
|USA-1
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Mar 5
|LYn
|71
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|Feb 26
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Former worker
|1,472
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
|Kenna Howell (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Bitchdontplay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC