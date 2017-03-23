Encrypted Attacks Create New Security...

Encrypted Attacks Create New Security Worry For Partners, Enterprises

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: CRN

As more companies embrace encryption technologies to protect their critical data, they need to stay aware of threats that can be hiding in encrypted traffic, Ixia's Director of Channels Engineering Alexander Karstens said at XChange Solution Provider 2017 in National Harbor, Md. Karstens said by the end of the year, around 75 percent of traffic will be SSL encrypted, with some regulated industries seeing even higher rates.

