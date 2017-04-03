Egg Hunts And Family Fun Around Town
Boyette Springs Church of God will hold its annual Easter egg hunt and Palm Sunday potluck picnic on Sunday, April 9 at 12 Noon. The event will include food, bounce houses and egg hunt.
