County Hosts Ribbon Cutting on New $36M Public Safety Operations Complex

Monday Mar 6

Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, emergency operations officials, Fire Rescue personnel, members of the community and the media celebrated the opening of the County's New Public Safety Operations Complex last month in Brandon. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees had a chance to tour the new $36 million dollar facility located at 9450 E. Columbus Dr., which now becomes the new home to Fire Rescue headquarters and the County's Emergency Operations Center .

