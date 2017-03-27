Clinic manager and son arrested for pill mill
A medical clinic manager and her son were arrested for a "pill mill" conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and other controlled substances. Yolanda Camara, 47, and her son Justin Oliveria, 26, worked at Family Medical Express Center Inc. at 107 W. Robertson St. in Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit and run pedestrian
|Mar 24
|Brenda
|3
|me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15)
|Mar 6
|USA-1
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Mar 5
|LYn
|71
|Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13)
|Feb 26
|ravioli
|5
|Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Former worker
|1,472
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC