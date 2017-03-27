Clinic manager and son arrested for p...

Clinic manager and son arrested for pill mill

Wednesday Mar 8

A medical clinic manager and her son were arrested for a "pill mill" conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and other controlled substances. Yolanda Camara, 47, and her son Justin Oliveria, 26, worked at Family Medical Express Center Inc. at 107 W. Robertson St. in Brandon.

