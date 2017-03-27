Circle K brings a new fill-up option to Kingsway Road
In a time when seemingly every convenient store from northern favorites WaWa and Speedway to southern stalwarts RaceTrac and Circle K are popping up at every local corner possible, it's hard to imagine how long it took one of them to find its newest location in the Brandon/Seffner area. Circle K opened last week in the southeast corner of Kingsway Plaza at Kingsway Road and Windhorst Road.
