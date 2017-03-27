Circle K brings a new fill-up option ...

Circle K brings a new fill-up option to Kingsway Road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

In a time when seemingly every convenient store from northern favorites WaWa and Speedway to southern stalwarts RaceTrac and Circle K are popping up at every local corner possible, it's hard to imagine how long it took one of them to find its newest location in the Brandon/Seffner area. Circle K opened last week in the southeast corner of Kingsway Plaza at Kingsway Road and Windhorst Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hit and run pedestrian Mar 24 Brenda 3
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar 6 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb '17 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb '17 Former worker 1,472
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC