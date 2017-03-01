Christian Music Artist Francesca Battistelli Will Perform At Bell Shoals Church
Contemporary Christian music artist Francesca Battistelli will perform with the Bell Shoals' Worship Choir on Friday, April 28 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. to the church's state-of-the-art lighting and sound venue.
