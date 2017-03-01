Christian Music Artist Francesca Batt...

Christian Music Artist Francesca Battistelli Will Perform At Bell Shoals Church

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Osprey Observer

Contemporary Christian music artist Francesca Battistelli will perform with the Bell Shoals' Worship Choir on Friday, April 28 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. to the church's state-of-the-art lighting and sound venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New construction? (Apr '14) Sun LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb 26 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Former worker 1,472
Temple terrace false arrest. Feb 11 Cobrakhan 1
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) Feb '17 Pedo Pizza 111
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC