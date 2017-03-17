Bay area leaders oppose measure to gu...

Bay area leaders oppose measure to gut community redevelopment program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The city of Tampa is criticizing a legislative measure proposed by two Florida lawmakers that would eliminate Community Redevelopment Agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar 6 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb 26 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Former worker 1,472
Temple terrace false arrest. Feb '17 Cobrakhan 1
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) Feb '17 Pedo Pizza 111
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC