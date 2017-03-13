Audience wowed by opening of 'destination' theater, Riverview 14 GDX
People stepped into the Goodrich Quality Theaters' GDX auditorium Thursday and immediately looked up in awe at the floor-to-ceiling screens. The seating aisles in the 250-seat room are wide enough for rollerblading, the recliners feel like a mattress and the 60 speakers can make those recliners rumble with every intense moment from a movie soundtrack.
