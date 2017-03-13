Audience wowed by opening of 'destina...

Audience wowed by opening of 'destination' theater, Riverview 14 GDX

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

People stepped into the Goodrich Quality Theaters' GDX auditorium Thursday and immediately looked up in awe at the floor-to-ceiling screens. The seating aisles in the 250-seat room are wide enough for rollerblading, the recliners feel like a mattress and the 60 speakers can make those recliners rumble with every intense moment from a movie soundtrack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
me and my aunty when she is high on crack :) (Feb '15) Mar 6 USA-1 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Any gay chubby boys that look real young for th... (Aug '13) Feb 26 ravioli 5
Fatal Shooting Shadow Run/ Riverview? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Former worker 1,472
Temple terrace false arrest. Feb '17 Cobrakhan 1
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) Feb '17 Pedo Pizza 111
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC