Trump's views don't always align with what's said in Japan

In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Toyota Corollas sit on a dealership lot in Brandon, Fla. When they meet on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Washington, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will be tackling issues where the two sides are unlikely to see eye-to-eye, based on Trump's recent comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.