Trump's views don't always align with...

Trump's views don't always align with what's said in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, Toyota Corollas sit on a dealership lot in Brandon, Fla. When they meet on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Washington, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will be tackling issues where the two sides are unlikely to see eye-to-eye, based on Trump's recent comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brandon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07) Feb 2 Pedo Pizza 111
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Jan '17 natalia 28
Debra Lafave student (Aug '08) Dec '16 Jessica 26
passing thru (Feb '16) Dec '16 HoHoMelania 2
New construction? (Apr '14) Dec '16 Username username 69
looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12) Nov '16 Runner43 3
News Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ainu 2
See all Brandon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brandon Forum Now

Brandon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brandon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Brandon, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC