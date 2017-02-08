Seven Place at Missouri Valley Open
Marshall, Mo.-John Altieri and Darquell Pierre both advanced to the championship match at their respective weights as the William Penn wrestling team competed at the Missouri Valley Open Saturday. The duo led a charge of seven Statesmen grapplers to place in the top six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brandon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom Forgets Daughter at Chuck E. Cheese (Jul '07)
|Feb 2
|Pedo Pizza
|111
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|natalia
|28
|Debra Lafave student (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Jessica
|26
|passing thru (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|HoHoMelania
|2
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Username username
|69
|looking for alicia kirk-toler (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Runner43
|3
|Toyota's plug-in hybrid launch delayed by sever... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brandon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC