Seven Place at Missouri Valley Open

Sunday Feb 5

Marshall, Mo.-John Altieri and Darquell Pierre both advanced to the championship match at their respective weights as the William Penn wrestling team competed at the Missouri Valley Open Saturday. The duo led a charge of seven Statesmen grapplers to place in the top six.

